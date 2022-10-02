James Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting With Amy Winehouse

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has recalled a “distressing” meeting with the late Amy Winehouse to discuss the possibility of the singer recording the theme song to Quantum Of Solace.

Barbara described the Back To Black singer as “very fragile emotionally” when they met three years before Amy died from alcohol poisoning.

“Well, that was a very, very distressing meeting. She was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” the James Bond boss told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Amy Winehouse Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

“She was very fragile emotionally, and you know, you understood how she could create such moving material, because she has a great depth of feeling and it was very, very tragic.”

She added: “What an incredible talent, what an incredible voice, what an incredible person she was. And it was very, very sad.”

Barbara Broccoli Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Advertisement

The Quantum of Solace theme song, Another Way to Die, was instead recorded by Jack White and Alicia Keys.

Earlier this year, the White Stripes singer said that he was asked to step in because Amy “wasn’t showing up to the sessions or wasn’t delivering the song that they were asking her to do”.

Amy died at the age of 27 on 23 July 2011.

The last three Bond themes have all won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Last year, Billie Eilish won for No Time To Die, while Skyfall and Spectre by Adele and Sam Smith respectively, also took home the Academy Award.

Help and support: