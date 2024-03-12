The 1 Household Object That Can Help To Spot Early Dementia

Eternity in an Instant via Getty Images

Those with dementia benefit from early diagnosis, the NHS says.

“This is because although at present there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways you can slow it down and maintain mental function if it’s diagnosed in the early stages.“

But Alzheimer’s Research UK reveals that most of us don’t know the signs and effects of the condition ― despite the fact that almost a million of us are living with dementia.

Now, it seems another early symptom can be measured by an ordinary analogue clock.



How?

In their list of lesser-known dementia symptoms, Alzheimer Scotland says that “Losing track of time could be memory loss, or it could be that the brain can no longer read an analogue clock.”

So, those who struggle to decipher the hands on a clock may be experiencing early dementia.

“In fact, a ‘Clock Test’ can be used by doctors to determine early signs of dementia,” Alzheimer Scotland added.

“A person will be asked to draw the hands of a blank clock at a particular time,” they say ― those with early dementia may struggle with the task.

What if I think I, or a loved one, have dementia?

If you notice any early signs of dementia in yourself or a loved one, you should see a GP as soon as possible.

That’s because, as we mentioned before, early diagnosis is key with the condition.

“You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support them. You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” the NHS advises those who suspect their loved ones have dementia.