Andi Peters Reveals 'Ridiculous' Reason He Can No Longer Call ITV's Huge Cash Prizes 'Life-Changing'

Andi Peters has revealed he has been banned from calling ITV’s competition prizes “life-changing” in a “ridiculous” move from bosses.

The presenter regularly fronts giveaway segments on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, handing out huge cash prizes to members of the public.

But as he encourages people to enter each competition, Andi is now no longer allowed to suggest the big sums of money could change viewers’ life.

Speaking on Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith’s What If? podcast, he explained (via The Mirror) that he is only allowed to describe prizes as “life-changing” if the cash on offer is over £101,000.

Andi said: “Six years ago, we gave away £1million and they wouldn’t let me call the £1m life changing because – this is exactly what the lawyer said – ‘if Richard Branson won, it wouldn’t change his life’.

“So we argued back and said ‘no, it would change his life, because in that minute he would be a £1m richer. That is life changing’.

“Wouldn’t let us say it. I took this all the way. I went all the way to the top.

“So now the rule is £101,000 and above is life changing. That’s the new rule. But if it’s ninety-nine (thousand) I can’t say it’s life-changing.”

Andi described the ban as a “ridiculous situation” and explained that the prize money is “all subjective”, adding: “What is any sum of money?”

Former CBBC presenter Andi joined ITV daytime’s on-air team in 2014, and as well as hosting the competition segments on GMB and Lorraine, he has also stepped in to guest present both shows on a number of occasions.

He also makes frequent appearances giving away cash on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.