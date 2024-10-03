Andrew Garfield Pays Homage To Our Favourite New Movie Meme With Subtle Fashion Statement

Andrew Garfield pictured at a pre-Oscars dinner last year via Associated Press

Andrew Garfield is clearly not letting that hilarious We Live In Time meme slide any time soon.

The Oscar nominee stars in the new British comedy-drama alongside Florence Pugh, which made headlines over the summer thanks to a rather distracting picture from set.

One still from the film showed Andrew and Florence’s characters looking loved-up on a merry-go-round, only for an errant carousel horse to end up completely stealing focus.

Advertisement

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/Z6SUp23sDC — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) August 13, 2024

The horse ended up becoming its own meme, of which Andrew admitted last month he was a big fan.

He even kept the fun going on Wednesday, when he was snapped heading to an interview on Stephen Colbert’s US talk show while sporting a denim jacket emblazoned with the image of the horse.

Andrew Garfield in New York on Wednesday Jason Howard/GC Images

“Man, I love the horse meme,” Andrew told AP last month. “I was about to go into a retreat for six days where I wouldn’t have my phone. And I saw this image for our film that had been released. And I noticed the horse. And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s an interesting choice’. I don’t know, did I approve that? I’m pretty sure Florence didn’t approve that…

Advertisement

“So I saw that and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a choice, man. Ah, I’m sure I’m the only one to notice it’. Turn my phone off for six days. When I’m in the departure lounge coming back from wherever I was, I turn my phone on finally. And it’s just horse meme. I was wrong. People noticed it.”

Florence had a rather different attitude towards the meme, though, admitting she was “so worried that that amazing, gorgeous, glittery moment” from the film was going to be “shit on by this horse meme”.