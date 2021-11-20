Andrew Garfield Debunks A ‘Strange’ Claim About Himself On Wikipedia

Andrew Garfield stamped down on one particular rumour that’s been published about him on Wikipedia.

For GQ magazine’s latest Actually Me segment released on Friday, the Tick, Tick, Boom star busted the claim that he’s an “avid philatelist” while responding to comments and reports about himself on the internet.

Advertisement

“This is a strange thing, I’ve been asked a lot about it recently, ‘So what’s your most prized stamp?’. I’m like, ‘what?’,” he said.

“I’m not a stamp collector,” the British actor clarified once and for all.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old also explained why he deleted his Facebook page after starring in The Social Network, revealed he has a secret Instagram account and semi-addressed his long-rumoured appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel No Way Home.