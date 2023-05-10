Andrew Lloyd Webber Speaks Out On Viral 'Disguised' Man He Sat Next To At Coronation

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber Suzan Moore via PA Wire/PA Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber has spoken out about the man some people joked looked to be ‘in disguise’, who the theatre impresario sat next to at the Coronation.

Andrew was one of several famous faces who had been invited to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, having composed the song Make A Joyful Noise, which was performed during the service.

Advertisement

Someone showed up in disguise at The Coronation. Next to Andrew Lloyd Webber, no less. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rdG0fDB3l3 — Ms. Martin Muses (@Teresa__Martin) May 6, 2023

The man Andrew was seated with was seen sporting a heavy moustache and giant glasses, prompting plenty of jokes and reactions on social media that he could be Meghan Markle in disguise.

Prince Harry appeared at his father’s coronation without his wife the Duchess Of Sussex, who stayed behind at their home in the US with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Andrew had a humorous response to the case of mistaken identity on Tuesday, tweeting: “I can confirm it probably wasn’t MM and had no jewels on his person as far as I could see – ALW.”

Advertisement

The man who Andrew was sat next to is actually composer Sir Karl Jenkins, whose song Crossing The Stone was also performed during the Coronation.

I can confirm it probably wasn’t MM and had no jewels on his person as far as I could see - ALW https://t.co/kBtHmn8BhL — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 9, 2023

The coronation was Prince Harry’s first encounter with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January.