Andrew Marr has made an impassioned plea not to ignore the growing homelessness crisis in the UK during Christmas as he cited a damning report about poverty in the country.

The TV presenter opened his eponymous Sunday morning politics show with a short monologue about sleeping rough on the streets - but insisted he was not getting “party political”.

He referenced a recent damning UN report on poverty in Britain which condemned the UK government’s spending cuts.

During The Andrew Marr Show, the former BBC political editor said: “The countdown has started. No! Not to that.

“Today is the first day of advent. It ought to be a time when we are reflecting on those worse off than ourselves, and after a withering, controversial UN report on poverty in Britain, it’s hard to avoid the subject.

“I’m not getting party political, but if we don’t notice the rough sleepers all around us at this time of year, as the sleet comes down and the Christmas lights go up, then there is something wrong with all of us.”