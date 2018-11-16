'Unnecessary Misery': UN Poverty Expert Lambasts Austerity And Government Cuts

Government cuts have inflicted “unnecessary misery in one of the richest countries in the world”, a UN investigation into poverty in Britain has found.

Professor Philip Alston, a United Nations special rapporteur on poverty and human rights, has spent 12 days investigating the impact of austerity measures, Universal Credit, and Brexit.

In a remarkable conference in London on Friday to present his preliminary findings, Alston said: “In the fifth richest country in the world, this is not just a disgrace, but a social calamity and an economic disaster, all rolled into one.”

Pulling no punches, Alston lambasted government cuts, saying few savings had really been made, and tightening public budgets had instead exacerbated serious social problems in communities, families and emergency rooms.

“During my visit I have spoken with people who depend on food banks and charities for their next meal, who are sleeping on friends’ couches because they are homeless and don’t have a safe place for their children to sleep. Who have sold sex for money or shelter, [and] children who are growing up in poverty unsure of their future,” he said.

“I’ve also met young people who feel gangs are the only way out of destitution, and people with disabilities who are being told they need to go back to work or lose benefits, against their doctor’s orders.”

Alston is the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights and extreme poverty. And independent expert from Australia, he is considered one of the world’s leading legal experts in the field of economic and social rights.

He was invited to Britain by the government and has been seeking evidence on poverty, inequality and the effect of austerity.

Professor Alston also accused benefit sanctions of being “harsh, immediate and painful” and said they had created “fear and loathing” among claimants. He said they reflected a loss of compassion, which had been “replaced by a punitive, mean-spirited and often callous approach.”

In his preliminary observations, Prof Alston also addressed the impact of Brexit on poverty levels. He said: “I make the argument that almost no matter what outcome of Brexit achieves, it is going to leave Britain worse off.

“There has been almost no discussion on what impact that will have on low income groups.”

Alston said that poverty was rising, with child poverty predicted to rise seven per cent between 2015 and 2022, and that homelessness was up by 60% – with the use of food banks multiplying.

Alston’s words come in the wake of a tumultuous 48 hours for the country as the government has faced near collapse over the draft Brexit deal with prime minister Theresa May fighting for her future.

On Universal Credit, he said there were a number of characteristics which were “particularly problematic, harsh and unnecessary – and almost gratuitous”.

He criticised the five-week waiting period for cash, which he said for some people was three weeks, but very often amounted to 12 weeks.

In a blistering attack of the system, he said people were being “plunged into misery and despair and having to beg from family and the community.”