ICYMI, Andy Murray Had The Energy To Crack Jokes At 4.10am After Epic Victory

In March last year, Murray pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Murray was was quick to correct John Inverdale during a live interview at Rio 2016, after the BBC presenter inferred he was the first person to win two Olympic gold medals. “I think Venus and Serena (Williams) have won about four each,” he said.

After Donald Trump tweeted in 2017: “Time Magazine called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person of the Year) like last year. But I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”, Murray tweeted: