ICYMI, Andy Murray Had The Energy To Crack Jokes At 4.10am After Epic Victory

He must have been knackered. But after almost five hours on court, Andy Murray still managed to muster the energy to crack a joke in a post-match interview following his epic Australian Open win.
The former world number one’s victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round was hailed by tennis legend John McEnroe as “one of the most insane things I’ve seen”.
Why?
The Brit – now 35 – plays with a “metal hip” after resurfacing surgery in 2019.
He battled past 4am local time to come back from two sets down to beat the Australian in front of a partisan crowd.
Murray, who had already played for nearly five hours two days earlier, forced a deciding set and finally prevailed in the five-set match at 4.05am.
At five hours and 45 minutes, it was the longest match of Murray’s whole career, the second longest in the tournament’s history and the third latest finish to a tennis match ever.
While being interviewed following the match, Murray told Eurosport: “I have a big heart.”
The presenter then said: “Well Andy, if I may say, you have big everything, I think.”
As Murray laughed to himself, he replied: “I’m not sure my wife would agree.”
Murray’s wife, Kim, was unavailable for comment (probably).
Here are some other Murray moments:
In March last year, Murray pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children caught up in the war in Ukraine.
Murray was was quick to correct John Inverdale during a live interview at Rio 2016, after the BBC presenter inferred he was the first person to win two Olympic gold medals. “I think Venus and Serena (Williams) have won about four each,” he said.
After Donald Trump tweeted in 2017: “Time Magazine called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person of the Year) like last year. But I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”, Murray tweeted:
There was also this post: