Andy Murray Donating Season’s Prize Money To Help Ukrainian Children Affected By War

Suhaib Salem via Reuters

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Tennis star Murray, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, is working with the charity to support children with medical supplies and educational needs.

The father of four wrote on Twitter: “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link – https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace – now.”

Murray’s announcement came on the same day that tennis’ governing bodies came together to announce a donation of 700,000 US dollars (approximately £530,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The sportsman’s gesture won praise on social media.

In a world of Djokovics and Zverevs, be a Murray https://t.co/8iviVISAKv — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) March 8, 2022

A huge thank you to @andy_murray and everyone else who has donated to our emergency #Ukraine appeal 💙 https://t.co/BhyKXWLdrX — UNICEF UK (@UNICEF_uk) March 8, 2022

Andy Murray, as usual, just being a thoroughly decent person. https://t.co/mvoiiO2biX — Alice Arnold💙 (@alicearnold1) March 8, 2022