Andy Serkis Revives Gollum To Mock Theresa May's Brexit Deal In Extraordinary Video

The actor Andy Serkis has revived his version of Gollum from the Lord of the Rings films in a savage parody of Theresa May and her troubled Brexit deal.
The sketch - titled ‘LEAKED: Footage From Inside No. 10 Downing Street!’ - deploys the character’s split personality to weigh up the pros and cons of leaving the European Union.
Serkis, a motion-capture specialist, dons a costume to make him look like a terrifying version of the PM while going through her “precious” withdrawal agreement.
On Tuesday, MPs will vote for the deal she struck with Brussels against expectations of a heavy defeat.
In the spoof video, the Gollum version of May says: “We take back control ... money, borders, laws … blue passports!”
The PM’s inner Smeagol - Gollum’s kinder counter-part - replies: “No, it hurts the people ... makes them poorer.”
Serkis then snaps back to the Gollum version of May: “I finds it, I negotiates it, we wants it.”
The British actor has previously revived Gollum to read out some of Donald Trump’s tweets on US TV.