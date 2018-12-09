Andy Serkis Revives Gollum To Mock Theresa May's Brexit Deal In Extraordinary Video

The actor Andy Serkis has revived his version of Gollum from the Lord of the Rings films in a savage parody of Theresa May and her troubled Brexit deal.

The sketch - titled ‘LEAKED: Footage From Inside No. 10 Downing Street!’ - deploys the character’s split personality to weigh up the pros and cons of leaving the European Union.

Serkis, a motion-capture specialist, dons a costume to make him look like a terrifying version of the PM while going through her “precious” withdrawal agreement.

On Tuesday, MPs will vote for the deal she struck with Brussels against expectations of a heavy defeat.