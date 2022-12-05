Angela Rayner's Music Moment Does Exactly What Matt Hancock's Failed To Do

Angela Rayner shared a video of herself DJing over the weekend Twitter

Angela Rayner took to the DJ decks for charity over the weekend – and only seems to have impressed.

The deputy Labour leader played the classic rave anthem N-Trance’s Only Love Can Set You Free during her musical head-to-head with Steve Rotheram, the metro mayor of the Liverpool City region.

It was all part of a charity fundraiser for A Bed Every Night, organised by the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to help support those at risk of or already rough sleeping.

She told The Manc outlet ahead of the event: “I can’t wait to get on the decks and show everyone why Manchester is clearly the best city when it comes to music.

“I’ve got a lot of love for scousers but Team Liverpool will be second best on Saturday night.”

She added: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this event and helping to raise money for such a fantastic cause.

“I hope you like the songs I’ve picked. It was hard to narrow it down to three because there are so many Manchester music legends!”

And here’s a 51-second clip of the memorable moment...

That short video, posted by Rayner herself, was watched by more than 1.7 million in a matter of days.

And people loved it – despite critics saying it was not a good example of a “serious” politician.

Yes! 🤩 @AngelaRayner This is so much more relatable than buying gold wallpaper or a having a £27K curry bill. pic.twitter.com/ReLAsJ4iLy — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) December 3, 2022

Don’t wanna hear any moaning about Angela Rayner doing a charity DJ set from the Tories who have us these ‘serious’ leaders. pic.twitter.com/RXT8ssuuAR — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) December 3, 2022

Love this. An MP down to earth and hasn’t forgotten her routes, Pretty Green Eyes next time you DJ @AngelaRayner and bravo Mr @AndyBurnhamGM https://t.co/lFrooQ9YPW — Peter Kay (@MUFCmystery) December 3, 2022

Burnham was quick to defend Rayner against the critics, tweeting: “To all the Westminster experts who commented on last night’s event but weren’t there:

“Our North West region rivals anywhere in the world for our musical culture.

“We need politicians that celebrate this – not hide away from it. Is that understood? Thanks.”

As part of his bid to show politicians were “human” Hancock didn’t hold back during his time down under and sang (twice), but it didn’t quite have a winning effect.

So when one Twitter user commented on Rayner’s video – “and they mock Matt for going into the jungle”, Burnham quickly replied: “That was for his own enrichment. Angela did not gain personally from last night but gave our homeless charity a lot.”

Because that was for his own enrichment. Angela did not gain personally from last night but gave our homeless charity a lot.👍🏻 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) December 4, 2022

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday morning, Labour leader Keir Starmer also stood by his colleague, admitting that he wouldn’t be able to take part in a DJ set, so “good on her”.