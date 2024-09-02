Angelina Jolie Says She Stopped Singing After An Ex Criticised Her Voice

Angelina Jolie via Associated Press

Angelina Jolie recently admitted that some searing words from a past partner made her question ever singing again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Friday, the Oscar winner revealed that she was hesitant to sing in the new biopic Maria, where she portrays influential opera singer Maria Callas, because an ex had previously shared some harsh opinions about her voice.

Advertisement

“It was an out-of-body experience because I don’t sing,” the Oscar winner said of rediscovering her voice in the forthcoming film. “I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing. It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn’t really sing.”

“I’d been to theatre school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me,” she continued. “I just kind of adapted to this person’s opinion. So it took me getting past a lot of things to start singing.”

Angelina didn’t specify which one of her exes complained about her voice, but the actor was famously wed in several high-profile marriages.

Advertisement

She was married to her Hackers co-star, Jonny Lee Miller, from 1996 to 1999. In 2000, she tied the knot with fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton, but the pair split in 2003.

She later got married to Brad Pitt in 2014 after meeting on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina and Brad are currently embroiled in a seemingly never-ending legal battle. The feud began over custody of their six children when Angelina filed for divorce before growing into a messy clash over their French winery.