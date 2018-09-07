London Fashion Week To Ban Animal Fur From Catwalks

Fashion designers will not use animal fur on the catwalk this London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced.
The move follows longterm campaigning by anti-fur activists, including the Humane Society International (HISI), which welcomed the move and called it “a pivotal moment in the demise of the cruel fur trade”.
“There is nothing luxurious about incarcerating wild animals in tiny metal cages,” it added.
The British Fashion Council said it had surveyed all London Fashion Week designers set to feature on the official catwalk and found “no animal fur will be used in the event, which take place from 14th - 18th September.
It said the results reflected “a cultural change” in consumer sentiment, and that while it supported the “creativity of designers” it also encouraged designers to make “ethical choices” when it comes to their selection of materials and supply chain.
Luxury fashion brand Burberry announced this week that it was banning fur from across its range. It joins other high priced brands including Gucci, Versace, DKNY and Giorgio Armani.
Prada, the upmarket brand, has been warned by HSI it will be the next brand to be targeted for fur use unless it ditches it as part of its #FurFreeBritain pressure campaign.