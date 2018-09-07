London Fashion Week To Ban Animal Fur From Catwalks

Fashion designers will not use animal fur on the catwalk this London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced.

The move follows longterm campaigning by anti-fur activists, including the Humane Society International (HISI), which welcomed the move and called it “a pivotal moment in the demise of the cruel fur trade”.

“There is nothing luxurious about incarcerating wild animals in tiny metal cages,” it added.