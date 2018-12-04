Man Who Murdered 3 Children And Impaled Their Bodies On A Fence Cleared For Release

PA Images via Getty Images Triple murderer David McGreavy has been cleared for release by the Parole Board

A man who killed three children before hanging their bodies on a fence outside their home has been cleared for release by the Parole Board.

David McGreavy brutally killed Paul Ralph, 4, and his sisters Dawn, 2, and nine-month-old Samantha in their Worcester home.

McGreavy, a family friend and lodger, then impaled their bodies on the spiked garden railings of a house in Gillam Street, Rainbow Hill.

He claimed he killed the children because one of them would not stop crying, and was sentenced to life for the murders in 1973.

The Parole Board confirmed that a panel directed his release following an oral hearing.

The children’s mother Elsie Urry, who has also been known as Dorothy, told The Sun: “What this animal did to my children was every bit as bad as what the Moors Murderers did.

“But Ian Brady and Myra Hindley never left prison before they died so why the hell should he?

“He put my babies on spikes for God’s sake – he mutilated them and they died in agony.

“I wanted him dead and to suffer like they had but was reassured after his trial that his crime was so terrible he would never walk free again.

“But despite begging them to keep him locked up, I have now finally been betrayed.”