Anna Delvey Isn't Letting House Arrest Get In The Way Of Her Next Venture

Anna Delvey, the scam artist who was at the centre of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, is entering the world of podcasts.

The fake heiress, also known as Anna Sorokin, is launching a weekly series and has recorded a bunch of episodes with celebrity guests while under house arrest in New York City.

Listeners of The Anna Delvey Show will get to hear the former prisoner examine tricky moral dilemmas, including “how rule breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarising reaction from the public”.

Speaking in the promo, Anna teased: “On this show, I will dive into the concept of rules and talk with the people who create or break them. From art, politics, fashion, tech, finance, law and more.

“Honest, unfiltered conversation that will question traditional notions of what’s right and wrong.”

The podcast will also feature a range of famous faces, including Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Whitney Cummings. A release date has not yet been confirmed.

Anna Delvey poses for a photo at her home on November 16, 2022 in New York City Mike Coppola/AD via Getty Images

If you didn’t get a chance to watch Inventing Anna, here’s a quick catch-up: Anna was convicted in 2019 on multiple counts of larceny and theft.

She was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison and credited with more than 500 days of time served while her case was pending.

After being released on good behaviour in February 2021, she was later detained by immigration authorities a few weeks later.

Following her release, Anna has returned to New York where she is under house arrest with no access to social media, while she continues to fight her deportation.

Using the name Anna Delvey, Anna was able to intertwine herself in elite New York social circles by passing herself off as a socialite with an impressive $67million dollar (£59million) oversees fortune, prosecutors said.

She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

According to prosecutors, Anna falsified records and lied to get banks and wealthy New Yorkers to lend her money, pay for luxury hotels stays, and cover plane tickets and other expenses.