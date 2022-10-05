Anna Richardson Opens Up About New Relationship A Year On From Sue Perkins Split

Anna Richardson pictured in 2019 Joe Maher via Getty Images

Anna Richardson has revealed she recently entered a new relationship.

In July of last year, the Naked Attraction host was reported to have split up from her ex-girlfriend Sue Perkins after seven years together.

Speaking to The Mirror, Anna disclosed that she has a new boyfriend, who she shared that she met “through friends of friends”.

Advertisement

“I just got really, really lucky that someone was compatible in my friendship circle,” she said.

During the interview, Anna said of relationships: “It’s all about communication and rapport, and understanding the other person enough that [you know what] it is that they need for you.

“For example, this morning – I’m dating, I’ve got a boyfriend – and already my boyfriend has said to me ‘I haven’t spent enough time with you’. So his love language is time, he needs my time to feel loved.

“Whereas actually, I quite like to receive texts saying [something like] ‘I’m thinking about you and I love you’.”

Earlier this year, Anna shared her take on heartbreak, telling The Mirror: “Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it.”

Advertisement

Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson split in 2021 after seven years together Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

She continued: “I suppose I don’t know whether you become more resilient as you get older, but heartbreak definitely is still that mystery that needs to be solved, and how to get over it and become stronger.”