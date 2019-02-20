Three Tory MPs have resigned from the Conservative Party and launched a withering attack on Theresa May for her “dismal failure” to stand up to hardline Brexiteers.
In a coordinated announcement at 11am on Wednesday morning, Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen resigned to join the newly formed Independent Group.
Writing to the prime minister to inform her of their decision, they said: “We no longer feel we can remain in the party of a government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP.
“Brexit has re-defined the Conservative Party – undoing all the efforts to modernise it. There has been a dismal failure to stand up to the hard line ERG which operates openly as a party within a party, with its own leader, whip and policy.”
The trio are outspoken anti-Brexit campaigners who have been pushing for a second referendum.
The resignations come as May prepares to travel to Brussels for fresh Brexit talks with Jean-Claude Juncker.
In the letter, the Tory MPs added: “The country deserves better. We believe there is a failure of politics in general, not just in the Conservative Party but in both main parties as they move to the fringes, leaving millions of people with no representation. Our politics needs urgent and radical reform and we are determined to play our part.”
“We intend to sit as independents alongside the Independent Group of MPs in the centre ground of British politics. There will be times when we will support the Government, for example, on measures to strengthen our economy, security and improve our public services. But we now feel honour bound to put our constituents’ and country’s interests first.
“We will continue to work constructively, locally and nationally, on behalf of our constituents.”
On Tuesday evening Joan Ryan became the eighth MP to defect from Labour to the Independent Group notionally led by Chuka Umunna.
Members of the new group have indicated they will resist demands from the leadership, including shadow chancellor John McDonnell, to step down and seek a fresh mandate from voters in a by-election.
With a poll taken the day after the Independent Group’s launch putting the breakaway MPs on 10% support to Labour’s 26% nationally, Corbyn’s party would be hopeful of seizing back most if not all of the seats.
This morning Labour said the right of recall should be expanded to allow voters to force MPs out of their seats if they switch parties mid-term.