Three Tory MPs have resigned from the Conservative Party and launched a withering attack on Theresa May for her “dismal failure” to stand up to hardline Brexiteers.

In a coordinated announcement at 11am on Wednesday morning, Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen resigned to join the newly formed Independent Group.

Writing to the prime minister to inform her of their decision, they said: “We no longer feel we can remain in the party of a government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP.

“Brexit has re-defined the Conservative Party – undoing all the efforts to modernise it. There has been a dismal failure to stand up to the hard line ERG which operates openly as a party within a party, with its own leader, whip and policy.”

The trio are outspoken anti-Brexit campaigners who have been pushing for a second referendum.