An eighth Labour MP has announced she is quitting the party and will join the Independent Group in the House of Commons.

Joan Ryan, who represents Enfield North, blasted the party leadership’s “dereliction of duty in the face of this evil” as she hit out over a failure to tackle anti-Semitism.

Joining the new Independent Group (TIG), Ryan was another of the Labour breakaway MPs to underline her personal story and working class background as she tore strips out of Jeremy Corbyn’s stewardship of the party.

“I learned from my mum and dad the dignity of work and the evil of racism and prejudice,” she said, adding she joined the Labour Party to “stand up to racism in all its forms”.

“Over the past three years, however, the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn has become infected with the scourge of anti-Jewish racism,” she said. “This problem simply did not exist in the party before his election as leader.”

She added: “I have been horrified, appalled and angered to see the Labour leadership’s dereliction of duty in the face of this evil.”