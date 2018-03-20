Anna Soubry Warns Tories Risk Losing 'A Generation' Of Young Voters To Labour

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Anna Soubry predicted Labour would swing behind Single Market membership.

Anna Soubry has warned the Conservative Party it is at risk losing “a generation” of voters and being consigned to the “wilderness”. Ahead of the local elections in May, the former Tory minister said her party was now in a “terrible mess” and had allowed Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party to be seen as the party of business. She said Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell had made himself sound “plausible” on the economy. “We are actually finding that John McDonnell is more accurately reflecting the views of British business, McDonnell, more accurately reflecting their views, their demands of Brexit, than us as Tories - the party that always that stood up for business. It is indeed absolutely shameful,” she said. Soubry, one of the most pro-Remain Tory backbenchers, was speaking to young liberal Conservative members of the Tory Reform Group in a Westminster pub on Monday evening.

PA Wire/PA Images Anna Soubry said John McDonnell was 'highly unpleasant' but now 'plausible'

Soubry said last night: “We have got to make sure we attract into our party a diverse background of people. I think we have a big problem. “We certainly have lost the Muslim vote and there is no excuse for that. Because if there is any ethnic group that completely shares traditional Conservative values, it’s actually our great Muslim community and we have lost them for all sorts of reasons. We now need to win them back.” She added that “not enough young women are involved in our party and that really does concern me and we have got to look at that and address it. “If we begin to do all of these things we have a great and glorious future ahead of us. “But if we don’t, if we are not firmly in that centre-ground, and being brave and radical, then we are going to lose a generation which is what happened when I was your age and we spent 13 years in the wilderness with a Labour government.”

We certainly have lost the Muslim vote and there is no excuse for that. Because if there is any ethnic group that completely shares traditional Conservative values, it’s actually our great Muslim community and we have lost them for all sorts of reasons. We now need to win them back. Anna Soubry