TV Star Annabel Giles Dies, Aged 64, Following Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Annabel Giles appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2013. X

TV presenter and actress Annabel Giles has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour this summer, it has been confirmed.

A statement shared by her children Molly and Tedd said their “incredible mother” died on Monday afternoon at a hospice in Hove aged 64.

As a presenter she was a well-known face on British television, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2013.

The family statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our incredible mother, Annabel Giles, who passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove.

“In July, Mum was diagnosed with a Stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

A message from Annabel’s children x pic.twitter.com/l8F8oDGo2f — Annabel Giles 💙🇪🇺 (@Annabel_Giles) November 21, 2023

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies. In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.

“Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.

“We thank you for your love and support and kindly request that you respect our privacy at this challenging time.

“In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we would be grateful for donations to Martlets Hospice, whose exceptional care was a great source of comfort throughout this journey.