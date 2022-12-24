Festive Flashback – These Are The Christmas TV Shows We Were All Watching 30 Years Ago

With the Christmas TV schedules for 2022 now having been unveiled, you’ll no doubt already be planning your festive viewing.
While the BBC, ITV, Netflix and co have got something in store for everyone this year, we’ve been feeling a little nostalgic about the shows we were all watching in yesteryear.
In the latest in our Rewind To The 90s series, we’re turning back the clock to see what we were all sitting down to watch 30 years ago…
The Paul Daniels Magic Show
BBC One, 6.15pm
The Paul Daniels Magic Show had been a mainstay of British TV from 1979, and 1992 saw master magician and illusionist Paul serve up his penultimate Christmas special alongside wife and assistant Debbie McGee.
Sitting Pretty
BBC One, 8pm
This sitcom from the writer of Only Fools And Horses, John Sullivan, followed a woman whose millionaire husband dies suddenly, only for her to discover she’d been left penniless and was forced to move back in with her parents and sister on their farm.
Top Of The Pops
BBC One, 2pm
Presenters Mark Franklin and Tony Dortie, together with their special guests, EastEnders stars Sid Owen and Danniella Westbrook (Ricky Butcher and Sam Mitchell), reviewed the year’s chart hits, with performances from Wet Wet Wet, Right Said Fred, Mariah Carey and Jimmy Nail.
Bruce Forsyth’s Christmas Generation Game
BBC One, 5:20pm
For decades, Christmas was not Christmas without a special edition of The Generation Game, which was hosted by Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson and Jim Davidson during its 30-year run.
Bruce was on hand to oversee proceedings with Rosemarie Ford in 1992 as couples competed in a version of Peter Pan, before one of them went on to reach the famous conveyor belt of goodies.
Coronation Street
ITV, 5.25pm
It was a relatively drama-free Christmas in Weatherfield in 1992, as Bet put on lunch for Raquel, Rita, Phyllis and Denise, as Reg tried to talk his way into spending the day at the Rovers
Meanwhile, Mike couldn’t get over the fact that rival Ken was spending Christmas with Maggie, and there was some reunions for Carmel and Martin and Des and Lisa.
Christmas Blind Date
ITV, 5.50pm
Cilla Black played cupid to some singletons looking for a festive frolic in a special Christmas episode of Blind Date.
EastEnders
BBC One, 6.25pm
After being arrested for knocking a pedestrian down in her taxi on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day proved to be a difficult one for Pat Butcher as husband Frank tried to comfort her.
Arthur Fowler faced a grilling from wife Pauline after arriving home on Christmas Day at 4am after falling asleep at lover Christine’s.
Meanwhile, Michelle Fowler had a surprise visitor in the form of Jack Woodman, while Ian and Cindy Beale shared a kiss after their recent marriage strife.
Only Fools And Horses
BBC One, 6.55pm
With Del desperate to come up with money to buy the Trotters’ council flat, he uncovered what he believed to be an actual spring, and went about selling Peckham Spring Water to a local supermarket chain.
However, unbeknownst to Del Boy, he’d actually contaminated the water after disposing of some toxic yellow liquid from Grandad’s allotment “in a pond”.
Birds Of A Feather
BBC One, 8pm
Sharon and Tracey launched a campaign to ‘Free the Chigwell Two’ after doubt was cast on the integrity of the officer who arrested their husbands Chris and Darryl. Meanwhile, Dorien suffered humiliation at the hands of gossipy tennis player Melanie after Marcus was accused of drug-running.
Victoria Wood’s All Day Breakfast
BBC One, 9pm
The late comedian served up a mixture of sketches, stand-up comedy and songs to create the latest daytime show to be hosted by a popular husband-and-wife team, that we’re guessing was in no way a parody of This Morning’s Richard and Judy. No, not at all.
Beadle’s About
ITV, 6.00pm
Members of the public had to ‘Watch Out!’ as Beadle was “about” and ready to play some festive-themed pranks in the now-late host’s Christmas special of his ITV hidden camera series.
Big Break Christmas Celebrity Special
BBC One, 6.10pm
Hi-de-Hi!’s Ruth Madoc, Patrick Moore of The Sky at Night, and Blue Peter presenter Anthea Turner took part in the snooker-based game show to raise money for charity. Snooker stars who joined the pantomime-themed episode included Dennis Taylor as the Dame, Allison Fisher as Buttons and Willie Thorne as the Giant.
You Bet!
ITV, 6.30pm
Kriss Akabusi, Judi Spears, Annabel Giles and Andrew O’Connor were the panel of celebrities who had to bet on the ability of members of the public to achieve unlikely challenges and stunts in this Christmas special of the gameshow, hosted by Matthew Kelly.
Noel’s Christmas House Party
BBC One, 6.50pm
We paid a festive visit to Crinkley Bottom as Noel and Mr Blobby hosted a live Christmas House Party, featuring a ‘Gotcha’ with Tony Blackburn.
The Darling Buds of May
ITV, 7.30pm
Pop and Ma’s proposed weekend in Paris was disrupted by a storm, so they ended up spending time in a country house.
Lovejoy
BBC One, 8.15pm
When it looked like Lovejoy would be spending Christmas alone, an attack on a veteran Second World War flier from Czechoslovakia led him and Eric to Prague on a hunt for missing diamonds.