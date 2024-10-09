Anne Hathaway Apologises To Journalist After 'Awful' Old Interview Is Reposted Online

Anne Hathaway via Associated Press

Anne Hathaway has apparently apologised after an old interview of hers was reposted online.

Back in 2012, the Oscar winner spoke to Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa at a press junket for the movie musical Les Misérables.

Kjersti reposted her interviews with the film’s cast on her YouTube page over the weekend, revealing that to set herself apart from other journalists on the day, she decided to sing her questions, and invited the actors to sing back.

While many of them were happy to comply, Anne was seemingly not, insisting that she “won’t be doing that” and offering one-word answers elsewhere in the interview.

See how that played out in the video below:

Kjersti’s video racked up almost 200,000 views in the space of three days, with the reporter sharing a follow-up on Tuesday claiming that the Devil Wears Prada star had actually sent her an apology.

“Yesterday, I did receive an email from Anne Hathaway’s publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway,” she explained.

“I have to say, I was pretty shocked, I had not expected her to reach out to me at all, I thought she was never even going to see that video, but she did, and she did something pretty amazing. She sent me a long email, explaining to me what she was going through right then, when she did this interview, and she apologised for giving me an awful interview, basically.”

Kjersti added: “It was so touching, talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed, because I was just so grateful that she did that.

“It was a very personal note, and we decided that I wouldn’t share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did, because I thought that was just so amazing.”

In the last few years, Anne has candidly opened up about her experiences in the entertainment industry earlier in her career.