Anne Hathaway Recalls Being 'Warned' That Her Career Would 'Fall Off' At Age 35

Anne Hathaway in Berlin earlier this year picture alliance via Getty Images

Actor Anne Hathaway says she was told her career would evaporate after she turned 35.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, the star of The Devil Wears Prada, who is now 41, spoke out about Hollywood’s oppressive aging standards that many women deal with.

“When I started out as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face,” she said.

Advertisement

Anne went on to praise the women who have overcome the unfair expectations and found success as they got older.

“The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic,” the Oscar winner continued.

Anne Hathaway said that being offered diminished work opportunities after aging is a problem many women face in Hollywood. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

She added: “Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix.’”

Advertisement

Back in January, the Ocean’s 8 actor reflected on another disturbing comment that was made to her earlier on in her career.

While appearing in a Q&A session following the premiere of her film, Eileen, at the Sundance Film Festival, Anne recalled her discomfort when a journalist asked her, “Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” when she was just 16 years old.