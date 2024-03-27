Anne Hathaway Reveals Her 1 Unusual Demand On The Set Of Her Challenging New Film

Anne Hathaway Rick Kern via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has revealed she had to bring in special measures to “protect” herself emotionally on the set of her new film.

The Oscar winner shares the screen with her friend Jessica Chastain in the upcoming drama Mothers’ Instinct, in which they play a pair of suburban mums whose bond begins to deteriorate after a tragedy.

Speaking to Sky News about the project, Anne revealed that her character goes through her own personal “worst fear”, and as a result, she wanted to put some distance between herself and her on-screen persona.

“I did call a meeting with Jessica, Benoit [Delhomme, the film’s director] and a few of the key crew, and I just said, ‘Listen, I’m going to have to insist on this one, that you call me my character’s name’,” she said.

“[I told them], ‘I have to create a protective layer between me and her, because this is my worst fear. And I would really appreciate it if everybody could just get under me in the end, support me in this way’.”

She added that her colleagues were “amazing”, and she “was protected in that way”, as a result.

“It was one of those jobs you really, really didn’t want to take home with you,” the Devil Wears Prada star recalled.

Meanwhile, Jessica revealed earlier this week that she found it tough for herself and Anne to play a pair of adversaries, as they’re so close in real life.