Jessica Chastain Shares Surprising Reason Working With Friend Anne Hathaway On New Film Was So Hard

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain pictured together in January Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain has admitted that her friendship with Anne Hathaway made it tough for them to play adversaries in their new film.

The two Oscar winners play a pair of housewives in the 1960s whose close friendship begins to unravel after a tragic accident in the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct.

Speaking about the project during a recent interview on Woman’s Hour, Jessica admitted she found it “difficult” to act alongside Anne as a result of their real-life friendship.

“It was more difficult to play friends who have conflict in the story, especially when you care about the person so much,” she explained.

Jessica added that she hoped to reunite with her former Interstellar co-star for a third time, noting she’d want the film to be one where they “don’t have an extreme conflict”.

Heaping praise on the Devil Wears Prada star’s acting credentials, Jessica said: “She’s really incredible and can just switch on a dime.

“You see actresses who have to rev it up for a long time, but she’s not like that. She’s professional, and once cameras roll she is able to conjure up this depth of feeling.”

So far, 2024 has been a busy year for Anne, who is currently promoting her new film The Idea Of You, as well as Mothers’ Instinct.

Anne also recently completed work on Mother Mary, a new melodrama starring Michaela Coel, Hunter Schaffer and FKA Twigs.

Despite being booked and busy now, the Princess Diaries actor has admitted this wasn’t always the case, recalling a time she felt she couldn’t land a job – until Christopher Nolan came calling, that is.