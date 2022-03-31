Tories Defend Boris Johnson Over Trans Joke, Saying He’s ‘Warm And Affectionate’

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she believed the PM wanted to support Wallis after he came out as trans. Sky News

A Cabinet minister has defended Boris Johnson’s “insensitive” joke about trans rights after one of his own MPs revealed he had gender dysphoria.

Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in Wales, revealed he was transgender on Wednesday and explained how he had been raped by a man he met online.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the Tories were “incredibly proud” of Wallis for his “brave” decision to come out as trans.

But the prime minister is under fire after it emerged just hours before Wallis’ announcement, Johnson had begun a speech at a dinner for the parliamentary party with a joke about language used by Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Johnson is alleged to have greeted guests with: “Good evening ladies and gentleman. Or, as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.”

Asked whether the prime minister had been “insensitive” with the joke, Trevelyan said Johnson had a “very, very warm and affectionate personality”.

She told Sky News: “You know, jokes made at dinners are made, I think… all of us who know the prime minister know he has a very, very warm and affectionate personality and I think he is genuinely, you know, proud and affectionate and wants to support Jamie in his decision to share with the world his choice to present himself as trans.

“And I think, I mean, he’s a lovely young man and we are hugely, hugely proud of him.

“I think, you know, this continuing discussion is so important, but it’s also important that actually at the end of the day we respect and love each other as how we want to live our lives and I think that’s always what the prime minister wants to try and achieve.”

Wallis is now the UK’s first openly trans MP.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, he wrote: “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be.

“I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. “I had no intention of ever sharing this with you.

“I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

Shortly after writing the post, Wallis received an outpouring of support from MPs from across the political divide, including Johnson, who said: “Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage.”

Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you @JamieWallisMP for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.



The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself. https://t.co/Y7VjQOMgkO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 30, 2022

The Tory Reform Group criticised Johnson’s use of language, saying: “Trans lives are difficult and complex, they should not be ridiculed in flippant after dinner jokes.”

Trans lives are difficult and complex, they should not be ridiculed in flippant after dinner jokes



The Government needs to treat LGBT people with kindness rather than as punch lines, especially before we host a global conference on ‘Safe To Be Me’ — TRG (@ToryReformGroup) March 30, 2022

Wallis went on to reveal an ordeal in which he was blackmailed in April 2020 when someone “outed me” to his father and sent photographs to other relatives, asking for £50,000 in exchange for silence.

The MP said that this person was arrested, pleaded guilty and sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

He also explained how he was raped by a man he “hooked up” after he refused to have sex without a condom. Wallis revealed that that he fled the scene after crashing his car on November 28 last year “because I was terrified”. “I have PTSD and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear,” he said. “I am sorry that it appears I ‘ran away’ but this isn’t how it happened in the moment.”