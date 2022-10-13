Anneka Rice Causes Confusion After Seemingly Announcing Wrong Winner At The NTAs

Anneka Rice caused a moment of confusion after seemingly announcing the wrong winner during Thursday night’s National Television Awards.

The 90s TV personality appeared on stage at the ceremony alongside her Challenge Anneka co-star, Dave the sound man, to present the prize for Best Quiz Game Show.

Advertisement

A video package showing clips from nominated shows Beat the Chasers, In for a Penny, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and The 1% Club was played, but things went awry when it came to announcing who had one.

As the camera then cut back to Anneka, she proclaimed: “The 1% Club!”

The audience then began cheering, but as no music played, Anneka quickly realised her mistake.

Anneka Rice on stage at the NTAs ITV

“No!” she said, before then reading out the list of nominations again.

As she then declared Beat The Chasers as the winner, the show’s host Bradley Walsh appeared to not have realised he’d actually won.

Bradley Walsh was seen looking confused ITV

Advertisement

However, as his co-stars headed to collect the prize, he then joined them on stage.

Meanwhile, it was Peaky Blinders, Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec who led the winners at this year’s winners during the ceremony, taking home two prizes each.