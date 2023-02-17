LifeshoppingLife Hacks

32 Products That'll Solve Some Of Life's Most Annoying Little Problems

If you say you can't relate to at least one of these problems, then just know I don't believe you.

These products will definitely save the day more than once
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Whether it’s arriving to post-work drinks with coffee breath, slopping red wine on my favourite white shirt while out for dinner, or only realising as I hand over a cup of tea to a visitor that the mug is really stained, there are just some occurrences in life that can really get in the way of an otherwise good day.

So, I’ve pulled together a list of nifty products that would be great to have on hand when these small — yet albeit irritating — instances occur. From sweat pads for keeping your favourite bra fresh for longer, to sprays that’ll keep your loo smelling lovely, I’ve truly left no stone unturned in this quest!

1
Amazon
These gentle yet effective drops will relieve you of built-up ear wax
Perfect for pain relief in your ears, these drops will soften all that nasty wax.
£4 from Amazon
2
Amazon
Give your hairbrush a de-fuzz using this mini cleaning tool
Nothing makes me cringe with embarrassment more than when a friend asks to borrow my hairbrush, and I just then realise how grimy it is. So, this tool will definitely come in handy.
£3.50 from Amazon
3
Amazon
This handy little toilet spray that proactively tackles smells in the bowl
Spritz this nifty spray before you 'go', and it'll help both remove and mask any smells left behind.
£4.15 from Amazon
4
Amazon
This solution that tackles unsightly sweat marks
Nab this antiperspirant and sweat mark remover by Dr. Beckmann if your shirts often end up with patchy deodorant stains.
£4.53 from Amazon
5
Amazon
And this deodorant that wont leave them in the first place
Sick of your deodorant leaving those tell-tale white marks? This Mitchum roll-on claims to be invisible and it's been rated hundreds of times by Amazon customers who have awarded it a huge 4.8-star average rating.
£3 from Amazon
6
Amazon
This solution is great for sticky labels and grease stains
If you have sticky marks on your surfaces, then this handy remover solution gets rid of adhesives, stickers, grease stains, and more.
£5.50 from Amazon
7
Amazon
This breath spray is a handbag must-have
If you're often on the go, then this fresh breath spray is the perfect post-meal companion.
£3.32 from Amazon
8
Amazon
This hand cream really helps in the cold winter months
If dry hands are the bane of your life, then this Garnier Hand Repair Intensive hand cream contains glycerin and maple sap extract to gets to work on extra dry skin.
£2.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
These tweezers have been designed with ingrown hairs in mind
Don't let an ingrown hair bother you, because these purpose-built ingrown hair and splinter removal tweezers exist.
£13.50 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This razor comb is great if you like to cut your own hair
If you're partial to a DIY haircut, then this razor comb helps you to efficiently get rid of your split ends.
£3.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
This stainless steel kettle descaler
You don't need to drink limescale-flavoured tea, so nab yourself one of these stainless steel descaling donuts pronto!
£2.29 from Amazon
12
Amazon
These handy drain covers that prevent blockages
These handy stoppers sit on top of your plug, and ensure no stray hairs find their way down your drain.
£3.57 from Amazon
13
Amazon
These easy tooth stain removers
They claim to offer instant removal of temporary stains and discolouration.
£7.06 from Amazon
14
Amazon
This amazing formula removes even the toughest of stains
If you've got stubborn fruit and drink stains that need removing, then this Dr. Beckmann stain remover might just be what you need!
£2.77 from Amazon
15
Amazon
And this clever pen is perfect for using on-the-go
If you're clumsy and always spill things while you're out, then there's this rather useful stain remover pen that allows you to remove fresh stains.
£5 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This hob scraper will remove all burnt-on bits of food
For the hobs that need a little *ahem* TLC, then might I suggest this Minky hob scraper that easily removes dirt and burnt-on food?
£3.15 from Amazon
17
Amazon
These silk wraps are essential for split or broken nails
There's nothing worse that ruining a good mani by breaking a nail, so I swear by these silk wraps. When used for overlays and repairs, they're practically undetectable.
£4.33 from Amazon
18
Amazon
This gadget will scrape hair and fluff out of your vacuum
I'm convinced we've all looked at our vacuum cleaners at some point and been horrified at the amount of hair caught in the brush. This handy gadget allows you to effectively scrape it out.
£7.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
This bedsheet is a must-have if you like to fake tan
If you wear false tan and constantly stain your bedsheets, then this self-tanning bedsheet protector exists to solve the problem.
£23.99 from Amazon
20
Amazon
This stain remover will clean up dirty mugs and cups
Stained cups and guests do not mix, so thank goodness for this coffee and tea stain remover for your mugs!
£2.99 from Amazon
21
Amazon
This citrus-scented powder will stop your bin from smelling
If your bins give off a nasty whiff, then this bin odour neutraliser could be game-changing.
£2.50 from Amazon
22
Amazon
This highly-rated hair remover works a treat
If your sofas, carpets, and blankets are constantly covered in pet hair, then this highly-rated hair-remover claims to get rid of even the tiniest of strands!
£7.49 from Amazon
23
Amazon
These blotting papers are perfect for oily skin
If you want to kiss goodbye to sweat or excess oil produced throughout the day, then these oil-control blotting papers refresh your skin without the need for powder.
£3.99 from Amazon
24
Amazon
These balls will leave your shoes smelling fresh
Give your most-worn trainers a lil' freshen up with these shoe deodorising balls.
£4.90 from Amazon
25
Amazon
These liners will make your bras feel far more comfy
If you find yourself constantly re-adjusting a rubbing bra, then these comfort liners are here to help avoid irritation and keep you fresh.
£9.60 from Amazon
26
Amazon
And these silicone pads will soften the feeling of uncomfortable straps
If your bra straps dig in leaving tell-tale marks, then add these silicone pads to your basket, and you'll definitely feel far more cushioned and comfortable.
£4.48 from Amazon
27
Amazon
This clever pen will freshen up grimy grouting
If your grouting has discoloured, then this grout reviver pen will cover it so that practically no-one can tell.
£3.90 from Amazon
28
Amazon
This travel-friendly brush is always helpful to have on-hand
If you constantly leave the house covered in fluff and pet hair, then this foldable brush can be chucked into your handbag.
£2.49 from Amazon
29
Amazon
This little pod will stop your onions from stinking out the fridge
Avoid the embarrassment of opening a stinky fridge by storing smelly onions safely away in this purpose-built pod.
£4.79 from Amazon
30
Amazon
This nifty invention will clean your grimy microwave for you
If you'd be embarrassed for guests to see the state of your microwave, then this steam cleaner disinfects and deodorises your appliance in mere minutes!
£7.59 from Amazon
31
Amazon
This cloth will add some sparkle back to your silver jewellery
If your silver jewellery looks lacklustre and like it's seen better days, then this special cloth removes oxidation to restore its shine.
£5.93 from Amazon
32
Amazon
This cleaning tool will quickly whip the dust off your blinds
If your dusty blinds are a constant source of embarrassment, then invest in these blind cleaning tools.
£6.59 from Amazon
