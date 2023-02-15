LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

30 Deeply Satisfying Products That Will Make You Feel Like You've Got Adulting Nailed

Please believe me when I tell you that these buys will change your life

 and  

Shopping Writer

Simplify your life with these useful products that practically pay for themselves
Amazon
Simplify your life with these useful products that practically pay for themselves

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I don’t know about you, but my motivation is at an all time low at the moment. So I’m fully invested in finding products that can give me a much-needed helping hand in carrying out my day-to-day tasks.

Basically, if it’s a time and energy saving buy that helps me be a better adult, you can bet your bottom dollar that it’s on this list. You’re welcome!

1
Amazon
These magic erasers have wowed reviewers who love how fast-acting they are
These clever sponges are helpful for getting stains off of walls and doors without damaging your paintwork. You can also use them to clean glass, ceramic, shoes, chrome, and more using only water
£7.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
These no-drill corner shelves will maximise the space in those awkward nooks and crannies AND keep bottles off of your shower floor.
They're made with durable aluminium and are incredibly easy to install thanks to the extra-strong adhesive that's included in the pack. Each shelf can bear a weight of up to 15kg.
£8.99 from Amazon
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Keep your food fresh for less with these cheap reusable clips.
They click together to create a seamless seal, so they're ideal if you've got a lot of opened packets lying around (they've saved me from having to chuck out so many half-eaten bags of crisps!). They're completely dishwasher-safe too.
£4.25 from Amazon
4
Jaime Rose / BuzzFeed
This scalp massager is probably the most satisfying way to lather your shampoo ever.
Its silicone material is really easy to clean, and it works my shampoo *right* down to the root too – oh, and none of that's to mention its oh-so-soothing massage properties.
£7.99 from Amazon
5
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Whether your skin barrier is feeling a little worn or you just want a moisturiser that'll *truly* hydrate your skin, La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume repair balm has got your back.
I started using (well, over-using) a prescription retinol two months ago and, despite watching multiple videos about not starting too much too fast, I ended up massively over-exfoliating. My skin became dull and was so dry and tight that it felt like it was covered in a layer of dried PVA glue, but thankfully this derm-approved balm (and some much-needed rest from tretinoin) sorted it out in just a couple of weeks.
£10.20 (was £19) from Amazon
6
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm pretty sure you'll never go back to regular floss after using this deeply satisfying water flosser.
I'm going to be real here and say that I didn't floss as often as I should have done before I bought this water flosser, but having experienced how easy and comfortable it is to use I can honestly say I've changed for the better. Its cordless design makes it really convenient to use, and I love the fact that you can toggle between three pressure levels. There are five removable heads to choose from too.
£29.99 from Amazon
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This reusable beeswax food cover works like a kind of lower-waste tin foil or cling film.
You can shape it to fit a variety of different surfaces, from pots to pans and bowls. It becomes stiff when cold so will hold its shape in the fridge, and it'll get soft and malleable again when it's warmed up.
£13.99 from Amazon
8
Amy Glover /BuzzFeed
I can't wait for you to become the version of yourself that owns this game-changing mop that has a spinning drain mechanism in its bucket. Its telescopic handle folds down when it's not in use too!
I *finally* bought this after our previous (awful) string mop finally broke, and I genuinely feel stupid for not ordering it sooner. The machine-washable microfibre head is made from highly-absorbent strips, and the drain inside the mop bucket spins when I push down on the foot pedal that powers it. I can dry my floors *much* faster now, and the telescopic handle means it fits easily in my cupboards too.
£32.30 from Amazon
9
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Hop on the cream blush trend without the shine with this e.l.f. putty blush
I'd been using Glossier's cheek stain for a while and while I love how intense it is, I was after something a little cheaper. This highly-rated putty one delivers pigment without the shine, and its peachy colour is just *chef's kiss*.
£6 from Amazon
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed / Amazon
I would never tell you how to eat your pasta, but I *will* tell you that this perfect-for-sauce orecchiette has been my ride-or-die midweek dinner option for the last week or so.
Before I start, let's get one thing straight: people who don't think pasta shape affects the way your meal tastes don't deserve carbs in the first place (harsh, but I stand by it). I don't know if this makes me very uncultured, but I'd never even tried orocchiete until a week or so ago – since then, I've eaten nothing else. It creates the perfect little cups for sauce, and it's the easiest pasta to get perfectly al dente IMO – basically, if you haven't tried it yet, please do.
£2.45 from Amazon
11
Amazon
If the reviews are anything to go by, it looks like this anti-dryness shampoo really will get rid of those annoying flakes from your scalp.
Its formula contains exfoliating salicylic acid, antibacterial zinc, hydrating argan oil, hair-strengthening castor oil, and so many more nourishing ingredients.
£8.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This salicylic acid-infused soap will decongest your skin and remove excess oils from your face.
It's embedded with apricot kernels to help scrub and exfoliate your skin while you use it. The anti-blemish salicylic acid in this has helped some folks to get rid of their acne (seriously, check out the before-and-after pictures in the reviews section).
£5.89 from Amazon
13
Amazon
You'll be able to charge two devices at once by using this dual-USB plug.
It's got high-speed charging technology that'll refill your phones' batteries faster, and you won't have to hunt around in search of another plug head all the time.
£7.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
I ordered this portable door-locking device the second I found out it existed.
Close your door over the metal side of this key and then slide the red tab into its slot — it'll provide an instant (and highly effective) barrier, no tools required.
£7.29 from Amazon
15
Amazon
Store your tissues in this incredible holder that fits seamlessly over your car's visor.
Insert as many tissues as you'd like into this bad boy and then clip it onto your visor — it's that simple! People love how easy it is to access, with many saying it's saved them some valuable floor space too.
£15.99 from Amazon
16
Amazon
This niacinamide serum promises to decongest your pores and smooth your skin.
One of the great things about niacinamide is that it mixes really well with other active ingredients (it helps to absorb moisturiser brilliantly). It works as a brightener, a smoothing agent, *and* an anti-ageing serum!
£7.92 from Amazon
17
Amazon
If you didn't want to buy these magnetic cloud-shaped key holders the instant you saw them, we have nothing in common.
You can easily apply them to your walls thanks to their self-adhesive backings! Once installed, their magnetic centres will make storing your keys a breeze.
£10.99 from Amazon
18
Amazon
I've been hugely impressed by these whitening strips.
You'll only need to apply these non-slip strips once a week for about half an hour to get some impressive results! The formula is completely vegan, and the powerful nontoxic adhesive firmly sticks to your teeth for even whitening.
£5.99 from Amazon
19
Amazon
If you've ever looked at the built-up ice in your freezer and thought "yeah, I'm not dealing with that", these genius non-stick liners are here to help.
They'll make cleaning out your freezer easy. Rather than waiting for your drawers to defrost before hacking away at the shelves, you'll be able to quickly whip the compartments out and rinse the sheets instead.
£4.10 from Amazon
20
Amazon
These drop-in-and-you're-done drain sticks are a dream if you love things to be clean but are also kind of lazy.
They're packed full of enzymes that break down the gunk and grease in your drains as they dissolve. All you'll have to do is put 'em in and leave them to work their magic.
£7.60 from Amazon
21
Amazon
You'll basically be able to valet your car for less than a tenner with this interior shampoo! It works on all synthetic upholstery.
Spray this stuff onto any stained seats, let it soak in, rinse it away, and voila – the fabric will look good as new again! Plus, this spray cleans and deodorises, so your seats will smell as fresh as they look.
£7.79 from Amazon
22
Amazon
Wondering how to use this genius descaler ball? You place it inside your washing machine or dishwasher, and then – oh wait, that's it. For up to five years. Yeah, I'll take one ASAP thanks.
Its magnetised centre will start to draw out the limescale and other mineral deposits in your machine the second you pop it into your appliance. It'll make the water in your machines softer too, so you won't have to use as much detergent.
£9.99 from Amazon
23
Amazon
This self-adhesive Command broom grip is as easy to use as it is effective.
You won't need any tools to install this holder – just peel the sticker from its self-adhesive backing and then stick it onto whatever surface you choose. Once it's on there, this hook can hold up to 1.8kg.
£9.94 from Amazon
24
Amazon
Keep your herbs alive with minimal effort by using this self-watering plant pot.
Your plant's soil will gradually absorb the water in the base of this pot via a stick irrigation system. This set includes a water level indicator, so you'll know when the reservoir is due a refill! One fill will last you for up to 12 weeks (woah).
£13.78 from Amazon
25
Amazon
I'm losing it over this genius wall-mounted brush that your pets can use to self-groom. It'll ensure that all their loose hair has been removed before they get a chance to moult on your sofa or other soft furnishings.
You can easily stick this onto your walls thanks to its self-adhesive pads! Its handy catnip compartment will make the relaxing brush even more appealing to your furry friends.
£4.99 from Amazon
26
Amazon
Need to defrost your freezer but hate how time-consuming and wasteful the process is? This genius spray will do all the hard work for you in as little as five minutes, so your food won't have a chance to thaw.
Simply spray it into your freezer, wait for five to ten minutes, and watch the excess ice melt away.
£5.85 from Amazon
27
Amazon
Make sure you don't have to look at a tangled mess of cords all day by nabbing this clever cable tidy.
It's got three wide entry/exit points at the rear, which should be more than enough to accommodate all your WFH cables.
£12.09 from Amazon
28
Amazon
Swipe through the turnstile without having to take your card out thanks to this stretchy self-adhesive wallet. You can fit keys and other objects in here too.
The adhesive backing means it'll fit all phones, and you can get it in 12 different colours.
£6.99 from Amazon
29
Amazon
This antifungal shower gel will help to clear up those annoying lil' spots on your back and chest.
It's infused with tea tree and eucalyptus, which helps to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation (bye-bye, bacne!).
£8.50 from Amazon
30
Amazon
Smooth and strengthen your tresses with Olaplex's No.3 'Hair Perfector'.
It's designed to transform your dry, damaged, or dyed hair by strengthening and protecting the strands. Customers say that it's made their locks look really sleek and soft.
£20.95 (was £28) from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction