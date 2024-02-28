'Another Betrayal': Tory Ministers Slammed Over Plans To 'Water Down' No-Fault Eviction Ban

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Tory ministers have been accused of “another betrayal” after it emerged plans to ban no-fault evictions could be watered down to see off a backbench rebellion.

The BBC reported that the government could bring forward amendments to its Renters Reform Bill in the face of concerns by Conservative MPs.

Around 50 of them - some of whom are landlords - are unhappy with the legislation as it is currently drafted.

They say it could end up reducing the number of properties for rent on the market.

One of the proposed amendments says the policy could not be implemented until an assessment of its impact on the courts system has been published by the justice secretary.

Housing secretary Michael Gove has previously insisted that no-fault evictions would be banned before the next election.

But the bill has already faced delays because of the concerns of Tory MPs.

On the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg earlier this month, Gove said: “We will have outlawed it and we will have put the money into the courts in order to ensure that they enforce that.”

Shadow housing secretary and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “This is yet another betrayal of renters by the Conservatives, and yet another example of Rishi Sunak’s weakness which means he always puts party before country.

“Having broken the justice system, the Tories are now using their own failure to break their promises to renters in the most underhand way.

“Fourteen years of Tory failure have failed renters. Labour will ban no fault evictions, no ifs no buts.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Our landmark Renters (Reform) Bill will deliver a fairer private rented sector for both tenants and landlords. It will abolish section 21 evictions – giving people more security in their homes and empowering them to challenge poor practices.

“We continue to meet regularly with a range of groups, representing all those in the private rented sector.”