Another Broken Sunak Pledge As NHS Waiting Lists Hit A New Record High

Rishi Sunak during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital last month. Leon Neal via Getty Images

NHS waiting lists have hit another record high as Rishi Sunak fails to keep another of his promises to voters.

Official figures revealed that 7.7 million people are now waiting for NHS treatment in England, up from 7.6 million a month ago.

The prime minister made bringing down waiting lists one of his five pledges to voters in January.

Another of the promises was to grow the economy, but data released yesterday showed that the UK’s GDP shrank by 0.5% in July.

Sunak is also struggling to keep his other promises to halve inflation, bring down the national debt and stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “For millions of patients across England, the NHS is no longer there for them when they need it.

“On the NHS, Rishi Sunak is Inaction Man, refusing to meet with doctors to end NHS strikes and adding to the Conservatives’ NHS backlog, leaving patients waiting for months on end in pain and agony.”

