Another Former Cabinet Minister Has Joined The Tory Exodus From Parliament

A former cabinet minister has become the latest Tory MP to announce he is quitting at the next election.

In a further sign that the party is bracing itself for defeat, George Eustice announced he will stand down after more than a decade as MP for Camborne and Redruth.

The former environment secretary is the 16th Conservative MP to announce they are quitting parliament as the party continues to trail well behind Labour in the polls.

Others include Sajid Javid, Chloe Smith and Dehenna Davison.

In a statement, Eustice said: “By the time of the next election, I will have been in politics for 25 years, including almost 15 years as a member of parliament.

“I will also be 53 and I want the opportunity to do a final career outside politics, so have decided not to seek re-election.

“This has been a difficult decision for me. I feel a deep bond to the area where my family have lived for over 400 years and it has been an honour to represent my home towns, but it is important that the Conservatives are able to select a new candidate in good time.”

Eustice’s announcement is another headache for Rishi Sunak, who is already coming under massive pressure from his MPs barely three months after becoming PM.

He was this week forced into another humiliating climbdown over the online safety bill after a rebellion by more than 50 Tory backbenchers.

Sunak has also performed U-turns on housebuilding targets and onshore wind farms under pressure from his MPs.