Ant and Dec posing in the jungle ahead of I'm A Celebrity's launch in 2019 ITV/Shutterstock

Ant and Dec have opened up about exactly how the upcoming all-stars edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is going to work.

It was previously revealed that two seasons of I’m A Celebrity would air in 2023, the first of which will be a pre-recorded series in which contestants from previous seasons would return to compete again.

“It’s kind of an all-stars,” presenter Declan Donnelly told Lorraine Kelly on Friday morning. “We’re taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa.”

Dec added that rather than King or Queen of the Jungle, the South African series will see the campmates in a brand new setting, vying for the title of Legend Of The Savanna.

Because the series was already filmed last year, there will be no public vote, with Ant McPartlin explaining how the eliminations will work this time around.

Ant and Dec speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Friday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“They go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves,” he said. “It’s quite brutal. So that’s how we decided the winner.”

Ant and Dec with I'm A Celebrity champion Jill Scott James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The show was filmed before last year’s regular run of I’m A Celebrity, meaning campmates from that season – including Boy George, Matt Hancock and reigning Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott – were not invited to take part.

While I’m A Celebrity traditionally takes place in the Australian jungle, the show briefly moved to a ruined castle in South Wales during the pandemic.

