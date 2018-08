He continued: “Scarlett is the best, she’s the nicest, most wonderful human being.

“Very funny. Very quick, professional, nice, I love her.”

The news comes as Ant announced he would also be missing 2019′s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ as he continues his recovery, following his arrest for drink-driving earlier this year,

Speaking about stepping down from all his TV commitments, Ant said last week: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the New Year.”

Responding to the announcement Dec said: “Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.”

Many famous faces have been rumoured to replace Ant on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ this year, with Holly Willoughby reportedly being bosses’ top choice.