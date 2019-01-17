PA Archive/PA Images Ant and Dec

Speaking on the ITV breakfast show, Richard said: “I can officially announce that after a year off Ant will start filming on the new series of BGT. “Can you believe it has come around again? How the time flies. They’re reuniting on Friday for the auditions.” Auditions then continue on Sunday, with subsequent sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The dates also throw into doubt the pair’s attendance at Tuesday’s National Television Awards, where they are nominated for Best Presenter – an award they have won for the past 17 consecutive years.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ant and Dec always clean up at the NTAs