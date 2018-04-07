Ant McPartlin was allegedly twice over the legal limit when he was arrested for drink driving, according to police. The TV presenter’s breathalyser reading was 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 mcg.

John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images Ant McPartlin

The ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ star was detained by police after being involved in a collision with two other cars while driving his Mini in Richmond, South West London, on March 18. One of the cars was carrying a four-year-old girl who needed hospital treatment. The charge sheet submitted by police to the court alleges the star: “Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Black Mini…after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.”

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

The 42-year-old was due in court on Wednesday (4 April) but the case has been adjourned until Monday 16 April. If found guilty, the TV star could face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine. Since his arrest, Ant has stood down from all TV commitments for the foreseeable future and returned to rehab for treatment. His co-host, Declan Donnelly, hosted the first ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ without him last weekend to a hugely positive reception.

ITV Declan Donnelly

Initial figures revealed the show reached an average of 7.7 million viewers, making it the second-highest rated episode in the current series. Dec only made a nod to Ant’s absence during the show, and later took to Twitter revealing he had barely slept in the run-up to going live. “Thanks for all your lovely messages tonight, they are VERY much appreciated, I’m glad you enjoyed the show,” he said. “I didn’t sleep an awful lot last night so I’m off to bed! Night y’all.” A new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ will begin later this month, and while Ant and Dec have already completed filming of the audition stages, it’s not yet known what the plans are for this year’s live shows.