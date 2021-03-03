Ant Middleton has branded Channel 4 “reckless and desperate” after the broadcaster announced they were severing ties with the SAS: Who Dares Wins presenter. On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the channel announced they were parting ways with Ant over his “personal conduct”. In a statement, the Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. “Following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.” During an appearance on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, Ant fired back, insisting he had already told the channel that he would no longer be taking part in the show before their statement was made.

“Channel 4’s statement is very reckless and desperate, that’s the word, it’s desperate,” Ant told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “It’s just them getting in there first, because they knew I was going… they wanted to protect their brand,” he continued. “It’s all smoke and mirrors. “From the last episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins it became a half-scripted kind of reality show. Full control was taken from me, from health and safety to production and after that show I said ‘look I’m not going to film anymore. I’m done with SAS: Who Dares Wins’. “I wanted to part in a healthy way, in a positive way. They [Channel 4] knew I was going. My future at SAS UK was no more. They knew I was going. And all of a sudden they drop this bomb about Black Lives Matter, that I’ve been axed. Ultimately what they’re doing is protecting their brand.”

The former soldier defended his behaviour on the set of the Channel 4 show further, insisting he was being “true to the military ethos”. He said: “All these excuses that are coming out like inappropriate comments, it’s like ‘you’re on SAS: Who Dares Wins!’. We say inappropriate things, we do inappropriate things that if you get offended by them then so be it. The course is a hardcore course, it’s gritty, you’re going to see inappropriate things. “If you’re sensitive, if you’re a snowflake, if you’re easily offended... you do not belong on the set of SAS: Who Dares Wins. “This isn’t a Dancing On Ice or a Celebrity Big Brother, even though it’s turned into that. You’re going to see and hear things that are uncomfortable. You’ve got a group of military alpha males that are going to put people through a gruelling process and if you don’t like what you see then don’t come and work on the set.” “When we started this off from day one, we had a great relationship with Channel 4,” Ant explained. “We said ‘let us be ourselves’ because our humour’s different, our composure is different, the way that we deal with situations is different and it allowed us to be us. It allowed us to be true to the military ethos therefore to give an authentic programme. “And over the years PC patrol have kicked in, the woke patrol have kicked in to the point where we can’t say anything, we can’t be ourselves. “It’s been so controlled and so managed and so inauthentic now that I’ve decided to completely walk away from it.” HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment. In June, Ant apologised after he used the word “scum” in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests, as he complained about the “extreme left” and “extreme right” taking to the streets. He said he was “anti-racist and anti-violence” after he deleted the tweet.

