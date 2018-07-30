Anti-Semitism Row Bringing 'Collective Shame' On Party, Says Labour MP

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of bringing “collective shame” on the Labour Party over his handling of the row over anti-Semitism.

Former front bencher Chris Leslie said he was “absolutely mortified” by how the leadership had approached the issue.

The party has refused to adopt the definition of anti-Semitism set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), despite demands from MPs for it to do so.

Dudley North MP Ian Austin, the son of adoptive Jewish parents, faces possible disciplinary action for clashing with party chairman Ian Lavery over the definition.

Austin has said it was just a “heated discussion” and claims he “screamed abuse” were false.

Leslie told BBC Radio 4′s Westminster Hour that Austin had “right as a backbencher to put those points forcefully to the establishment of the party”.

“It’s to our collective shame that this is still dragging on month after month. It’s certainly not in my name and it’s clearly not in Ian Austin’s name either,” he said.

LGBT Labour has also decided to back the IHRA definition in the wake of the row and called on the party to follow.