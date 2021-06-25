BBC Anton Du Beke

He said: “I think I am going to be a kinder judge. I am not going to be gushing about everybody. I shall be expecting them to dance well, as they would want to dance. “But I shall be understanding and I shall try and show a bit of positivity because there won’t be much coming down from that end of the chairs, will there? “So I shall do my best to give them something look forward to.”

Anton, who was Strictly’s longest-serving professional dancer, described finding out about his appointment as “so wonderful”. He added: “I can’t tell you how it feels to be asked to do it because I love the show. As everybody knows, I absolutely love the show, and doing the judging last year was a great thrill. “Being able to just go there and watch what was going on – and knowing exactly what was going on in their heads, and knowing what they have been through. “It sometimes on the Saturday night isn’t quite what you have been practicing all week… and so I know what that is like. “I have experienced that over the years and so as a judge I take that into consideration and judge accordingly.” He added: “I know everyone is trying their best. I shall be kind but I shall want it to be great.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Bruno Tonioli (left) will not appear on the Strictly Come Dancing panel this year