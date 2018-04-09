Apple has, rather quietly, unveiled the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both iPhones are as incredibly red as you would expect but unlike last year Apple has clearly taken on some feedback and opted for a black screen on the front instead of the white screen found on the red iPhone 7.

The boldly-coloured phones are in essence exactly the same handsets that were first unveiled late last year so you’ll get the same features including water-resistance, wireless charging and if you’re buying the iPhone 8 Plus Apple’s new Portrait Lighting feature. As we mentioned in our review, the iPhone 8 Plus impressed us with its new Retina display, all-day battery life and the addition of water resistance.

Combined with Apple’s new A11 Bionic processor the iPhone 8/8 Plus are a solid alternative if the thought of spending £1,000+ on the iPhone X brings tears to your eyes. The red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available from 13 April in either 64GB or 256GB sizes.

