Apple has, rather quietly, unveiled the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Both iPhones are as incredibly red as you would expect but unlike last year Apple has clearly taken on some feedback and opted for a black screen on the front instead of the white screen found on the red iPhone 7.
The boldly-coloured phones are in essence exactly the same handsets that were first unveiled late last year so you’ll get the same features including water-resistance, wireless charging and if you’re buying the iPhone 8 Plus Apple’s new Portrait Lighting feature.
As we mentioned in our review, the iPhone 8 Plus impressed us with its new Retina display, all-day battery life and the addition of water resistance.
Combined with Apple’s new A11 Bionic processor the iPhone 8/8 Plus are a solid alternative if the thought of spending £1,000+ on the iPhone X brings tears to your eyes.
The red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available from 13 April in either 64GB or 256GB sizes.
In addition to the phone, Apple’s also releasing red leather folio case for the iPhone X which will cost £99.
Apple’s (RED) products have so far raised around $160m in the battle against AIDS.
Started in 2006, the charity works with fashion labels and major brands to sell branded products, some of the proceeds from which then go directly towards helping fund research or provide care for those affected by AIDS.