More than 600 refugees and aid workers are stranded in a boat in the Mediterranean after both Malta and Italy refused to let the vessel dock.

Among those on board the rescue ship are 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 younger children and seven pregnant women, the German charity SOS Méditerranée says.

Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Salvini announced on Sunday that all Italian ports were closed to the rescue boat, called Aquarius.

Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, promised voters a tough stance on immigration in the run up to the recent election.

He said Malta should accept the Aquarius, but the government in Valletta said those rescued fall under Italy’s jurisdiction as they were picked up the migrants in Libyan waters.

Writing on his Facebook page, Salvini said: “Malta takes in nobody. France pushes people back at the border, Spain defends its frontier with weapons. From today, Italy will also start to say no to human trafficking, no to the business of illegal immigration.”

Around 400 of those on board were rescued by the Italian Navy, the Italian coastguard and merchant vessels before being transferred to the Aquarius.