The fate of more than 600 migrants stranded on a ship in the Mediterranean is still in doubt despite an offer from Spain to allow the ship to dock in the port of Valencia.

A member of the rescue team told HuffPost UK the Aquarius is rapidly running out of fresh water and supplies as it becomes caught up in an international debate over immigration.

Both Italy and Malta have repeatedly refused to let the boat dock, arguing they have already taken their share of refugees. The 629 migrants on board include 134 children and seven pregnant women, NGOs operating the boat said.

But despite an offer from the Spanish Prime Minister and the mayor of Valencia to dock, rescue works have said they have received no official guidance on whether they will be allowed to proceed.

Spain’s new socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said it was Spain’s duty to “help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe port to these people, to comply with our human rights obligations.”

But Mathilde Auvillan, the SOS Mediterranee press officer, told HuffPost UK: “We are still waiting for the instructions from the Rome MRCC, which coordinated the rescue and transfer operations.”

Permission and instruction from the MRCC coastguard is needed before the Aquarius can begin its journey from international waters to Spain.

In addition, Valencia is almost three days’ voyage for the Aquarius, raising the prospect of the ship running out of food and water. Italy and Malta are just hours away.

A cargo ship from Malta has provided some extra supplies, but it is not known if this will sustain the ship for another 72 hours.