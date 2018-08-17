Have Women Fallen Out Of Love With High Heels?

Heels may have once been synonymous with feminine style, but it seems they may have finally been given the boot. Women are no longer head over heels with stilettos, as sales have fallen to just 22% in 2018, in comparison to 27% in 2018, according to new figures from Mintel.

Christian Vierig via Getty Images

Mintel reports that only one in five women (22%) purchased heels in 2018, which isdown from 29% in 2017. In direct correlation to the decline of the heel, more casual shoes have increased in popularity, with flat sandals (22%) now as popular as heeled shoes, according to Mintel. This decline is unsurprising given the rise of sportsluxe and streetwear, from high end to high street trainers have once again found their stride among everyday women. From the graphic trainer to the simple tennis shoe, they’re now being worn with everything – from power suits to the most summery of day dresses. And we can’t get enough.

While for some, wearing trainers may seem scruffy, for the converted they offer an effortless look that is perfect for going from day to night. In 2018, wearing trainers to a bar wouldn’t be out of place.

However, if you are looking to leg out to grab some trainers, late 1980s style of block colours will jazz up your feet such as these Adidas burnt orange trainers (£100) or pair of Gen-Z yellow Vans (£65). But if you’re looking for subtlety, these pastel Puma’s may be your friend (£89). Be like Lily Allen and wear your trainers exactly how you’ve always been told not to.