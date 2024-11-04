Ariana Grande Will Be Credited Using Her Real Name In The New Wicked Movie

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

There are now just a few weeks to go until the long-awaited Wicked movie finally arrives on screen, meaning fans can finally see Ariana Grande in action as Glinda The Good Witch to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

But if you stay for the closing credits, you might notice something unusual about Ariana’s name.

The Grammy winner is no stranger to acting – after all, she got her big break in the Nickelodeon show Victorious and more recently appeared in the Netflix disaster movie Don’t Look Down.

Advertisement

And while her past acting work has seen her credited as the moniker we already know her as, Ariana Grande, the No Tears Left To Cry singer is being credited by her real name in Wicked.

Now, admittedly, it’s not that much of a change, simply adding the double barrel surname “Grande-Butera” in place of the single “Grande” that she’s used throughout her time in the spotlight.

E! News was the first to report the change, with People magazine pointing out that the switch came after she has reconnected with her father Edward Butera in recent years.

Ariana with her mother, Joan Grande, and father, Edward Butera, at the 2020 Grammys via Associated Press

Advertisement

Ariana spoke about her difficult relationship with her dad – who split from her mother Joan Grande when the singer was eight years old – in the early years of her music career, although it was reported in 2018 that they were back in contact.

Having mentioned her dad on her 2019 single Thank U, Next, the following years she walked the Grammys red carpet with both her mum and dad, where she also picked up her first ever award during the ceremony.