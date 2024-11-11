Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Share Sweet Moment At Wicked Premiere

The cast of Wicked at the film's LA premiere via Associated Press

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were caught in a very sweet moment when they joined the rest of the Wicked cast at the movie’s premiere on Saturday night.

The pair famously got together while shooting the long-awaited movie musical, in which the chart-topping singer and Tony-nominated Broadway performer play Glinda and Boq, respectively.

Advertisement

On Saturday night, they joined co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode and Bronwyn James at a screening of the film in Los Angeles.

And while the couple remained in a group during the photocall – even keeping their distance from one another for most of the event – they did share a tender moment when Ariana was spotted fixing her boyfriend’s tie and smoothing down his collar in front of photographers.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande at the premiere of their film Wicked Rob Latour/Shutterstock

When Ariana and Ethan were first rumoured to be dating last year, it sparked a media frenzy as they were both married to other people when filming on Wicked began.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Grammy winner heaped praise on Ethan, insisting: “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him.

“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life.”

More recently, Ethan also spoke publicly about his relationship with Ariana, and opened up about falling in love with her while they were making Wicked.