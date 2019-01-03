Ariana Grande has told fans she’ll be taking a break from dating until the end of 2019, and possibly even longer, following her most recent break-up. The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer, who was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, went through a public split in October 2018. She also broke up with Mac Miller, after two years together, in May 2017. Instead of diving right back into the dating scene at the start of 2019, Grande is taking some time out to focus on herself. Responding to a question: “Who is Ariana dating now?!” on Twitter, she said: “Spoiler for the rest of this year/probably my life: it’s no one.”

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

Lucy*, 27, from London, tells HuffPost UK she did the same thing for 18 months after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend in June 2017. Immediately after the split, Lucy blamed herself for choosing the wrong man and got straight back into dating new people – but was soon forced to accept she needed a different approach to single life. “I had a couple more years where I dated men who were completely wrong for me and I felt worthless as a result,” she says. “I couldn’t cope with the negative impact it was having on my mental health. I knew I needed to develop self love.” Taking time to herself helped Lucy get back into things she enjoyed doing – going to the gym, DJing and travelling. Now, at the start of 2019, she’s more open to dating again. Giving up dating works for some people, so does that mean everyone should have a break after a long-term relationship?

Pacific Press via Getty Images