Emmy-winning superproducer Ryan Murphy has assembled one seriously impressive A-list cast for his upcoming Netflix musical The Prom.
Murphy – who previously helmed Glee, American Horror Story and Pose – confirmed on his Instagram page back in April that he will be both producing and directing the new streaming film, based on the hit Broadway show of the same name.
Deadline has now revealed details of the cast, which was confirmed by Murphy’s reps, and when we say it’s big names only, we mean it.
Nicole Kidman? Check. James Corden? Check. Actual Ariana Grande? Actual check. MERYL STREEP? CHECK.
Yes, you read that correctly, Meryl Streep is going to be in a new Netflix original musical. Who’s going to break the news to Spielberg…?
The Prom made its Broadway debut in 2018, and tells the story of a group of fading musical theatre stars, who travel to a small town after reading about Emma, a girl who’s been forbidden from taking her girlfriend as her date to prom, in the hope they can soak up some of the publicity.
Deadline has reported the role of Emma is yet to be cast, while Meryl will play Dee Dee Allen, the lead in the group of former Broadway stars.
Also in the cast are Awkwafina – of Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 fame – and US comedian Keegan-Michael Key.
Netflix had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The Prom is expected to debut in 2020, following Murphy’s first Netflix original The Politician, which boasts a similarly impressive cast including Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange.
As well as his aforementioned shows, Murphy enjoyed huge success last year with the second series of American Crime Story, based around the murder of Gianni Versace.