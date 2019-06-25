Emmy-winning superproducer Ryan Murphy has assembled one seriously impressive A-list cast for his upcoming Netflix musical The Prom. Murphy – who previously helmed Glee, American Horror Story and Pose – confirmed on his Instagram page back in April that he will be both producing and directing the new streaming film, based on the hit Broadway show of the same name.

G Pace/C Lauren/Startraks/Rex/Shutterstock We need this film in our lives immediately

The Prom made its Broadway debut in 2018, and tells the story of a group of fading musical theatre stars, who travel to a small town after reading about Emma, a girl who’s been forbidden from taking her girlfriend as her date to prom, in the hope they can soak up some of the publicity. Deadline has reported the role of Emma is yet to be cast, while Meryl will play Dee Dee Allen, the lead in the group of former Broadway stars.

SIPA USA/PA Images James Corden will also star