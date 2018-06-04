Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Pete Davidson Already Has Two Tattoos Inspired By Her

After a few weeks of dating, Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend, ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson, has revealed two new tattoos in tribute to the singer.
Ariana and Pete made their rumoured relationship Instagram official last week, sharing a photo in ‘Harry Potter’ fancy dress, and it seems things are already moving quickly for the pair, as the comedian has already shown off two new inkings inspired by his new girlfriend.
Displaying his new body art on Instagram, Pete revealed he’s had Ariana’s initials tattooed on him, as well as the bunny ears that become synonymous with her ‘Dangerous Woman’ album campaign:
When it was first rumoured that Ariana and Pete were together, fans pointed out that they already had matching tattoos, after they were both spotted with clouds inked on their fingers.
Between the two of them, Ariana and Pete already boast an impressive collection of body art, with the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer unveiling a new tat in honour of those who lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack last year, posting a photo on the anniversary of the bombing.
Ariana split up with her long-term boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this year, and recently posted a perfect response to one Twitter user, who criticised her over the break-up.
“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course),” she wrote. “But shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.”