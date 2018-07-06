Ariana Grande has broken her silence on a joke made by her fiancé Pete Davidson in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Last year, before they got together, the comedian joked during a stand-up routine that the bombing at Ariana’s show last year was a sign that she was becoming more famous, noting: “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack.”

Having now announced his engagement to Ariana, Pete’s joke resurfaced online, with the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer now sharing her thoughts on the matter.