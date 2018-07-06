Ariana Grande has broken her silence on a joke made by her fiancé Pete Davidson in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.
Last year, before they got together, the comedian joked during a stand-up routine that the bombing at Ariana’s show last year was a sign that she was becoming more famous, noting: “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack.”
Having now announced his engagement to Ariana, Pete’s joke resurfaced online, with the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer now sharing her thoughts on the matter.
When one fan questioned why Ariana is still with her fiancé despite his distasteful comment about the terror attack which “broke” her, she responded: “This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. [Pete] uses comedy to help people feel better about how f***ed up things in this world are.
“We all deal with trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago and his intention wasn’t/is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”
Meanwhile, Pete stood by his joke, in a statement issued to Metro by his representative, which referenced the fact that his father, a firefighter, died in service during the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2011.
The statement read: “He is a comedian. No subject is off limits and that includes jokes about his father and 9/11.”
This isn’t the first time Ariana has spoken out in defence of her new relationship, previously hitting back at the suggestion that things between herself and Pete were moving too quickly.